COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady man involved in the deadly shooting of Xiaa Price, 20, last May at Motel 6 in Colonie was sentenced to five years in state prison on Friday. After he gets out, Desirique Johnson, 23, will have to be on probation for five years.

On Aug. 16, 2022, Johnson pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted assault, a felony. In taking the plea, Johnson admitted that on May 11, 2021, he tried to assault Price near the motel at 2700 Curry Road.

One of his co-defendants, Paul Streeks, 25, of Schenectady, was the man responsible for shooting and killing Price, police said. Streeks was already sentenced to 25 years behind bars, along with five years of probation on a single charge of first-degree manslaughter.

Another co-defendant, Kenneth Spencer, 46, also pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree attempted assault. He was previously sentenced to eight years in prison, followed by five years of probation.

Assistant District Attorney Collin D’Arcy prosecuted all three cases. There are no other suspects in the 2021 shooting.