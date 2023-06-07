ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Las Vegas man was sentenced on Tuesday to time served for conveying a hoax and false information, as well as sending white powder letters to the New York State Gaming Commission. The Department of Justice (DOJ) says that Brent Carter, 73, will serve three years of supervised release after getting out. The DOJ did not specify the length of Carter’s sentence.

Carter admitted back in January that between October 2017 and November 2018, he left several voicemails with the New York State Gaming Commission using threatening language and also admitted to mailing four letters containing white powder and other substances to the commission. He further admitted the voicemails and letters were revenge for suspending his license for horse racing.