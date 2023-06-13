PLEASANTDALE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 17-year-old from Lansingburgh is facing several charges after they were accused in two separate shots fired incidents in the city of Pleasantdale.

The first incident took place on May 27. Police said the teen fired several rounds at a residence on Oakhurst Street. They were charged with Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, Criminal Use of a Firearm (Possessing a Deadly Weapon) in the First Degree, Criminal Use of a Firearm (Displaying a Firearm) in the First Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, and Menacing in the Second Degree.

The second, separate incident took place the next day. Police said the teen fired several shots from a handgun at a different residence on Oakhurst Street. In the May 28 incident, they were charged with seven counts of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, Criminal Use of a Firearm (Possessing a Deadly Weapon) in the First Degree, Criminal Use of a Firearm (Displaying a Firearm) in the First Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, seven counts of Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, seven counts of Menacing in the Second Degree, and six counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

The teenager was arrested on June 12, arraigned in County Court via Youth Part, and sent to a juvenile detention facility with future appearances scheduled in Youth Part.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office at (518) 270-0128.