LANSINGBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy man accused of the Lansingburgh murder on Monday, September 18, was indicted in court Tuesday. Gustavo Santana, 27, faces several charges, including second-degree murder.

Police received several 911 calls reporting shots fired Monday afternoon. School resource officers assigned to the Lansingburgh school district also heard the shots and responded to the area.

Police said an SRO found a man who had been shot and began administering first aid. The man, later identified as Jayden West, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. A woman, later identified as Nakeia West, was also shot and brought to a hospital in a private vehicle with non-life-threatening injuries.

Santana was remanded to the Rensselaer County jail.