TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy police report the arrest of Miguel Rivera, 38 of Troy after completing a search warrant in Lansingburgh. The individual was arrested for possession of narcotics and over $50,000.

On March 23, detectives executed a search warrant at a residence on 3rd Avenue in Lansingburgh following a long-term investigation. As a result, police report a large amount of narcotics were seized along with $50,000. Detectives seized cocaine, fentanyl, ketamine and heroin at the residence.

Charges

One count of first degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Six counts of third degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

One count of seventh degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Rivera was brought to Troy police station for processing and held for arraignment in Troy City Court on March 24. At his arraignment he was remanded to the Rensselaer County Jail.