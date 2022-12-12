LAKE LUZERNE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 19-year-old from Lake Luzerne was arrested after allegedly taking a debit card without permission and purchasing over $1,500 worth of merchandise. Michael Riley is charged with fourth-degree grand larceny.

On November 21, around 8:23 p.m., troopers received a complaint that a debit card was used without permission. After an investigation, police say they determined Riley took the debit card that was not under his name and used it to buy over $1,5000 worth of goods.

Police arrested Riley and he was processed at Queensbury State Police and. He was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Lake Luzerne Town Court on Wednesday and released.