LAKE LUZERNE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Lake Luzerne man has been arrested after a narcotics investigation. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said Ricardo Bryan, 29, was arrested on April 21.

Bryan is accused of selling and possessing crack cocaine throughout Saratoga County. He was arrested following the execution of two search warrants.

Charges

Three counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance (felony)

Two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell (felony)

Bryan was arraigned in Milton Town Court. He was remanded to the Saratoga County Jail pending further action.