KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Ulster County Grand Jury has indicted Brian Roberts, 26, for second-degree murder. According to the indictment, Roberts intentionally caused the death of his father, Anthony Roberts, 57, on May 4.

Roberts was living with his parents at the time. He was safely taken into custody while walking on Neighborhood Road.

The family claims Roberts suffered from significant mental health issues since he was young. The family says they tried to create a supportive environment for him and tried to utilize resources available in the community, however, they noted that they were often left to navigate the mental health services system by themselves.

“Our mental health system, especially the resources available to families with adult children, are severely lacking and the tragedies in our community this year are indicative of the work that must be prioritized at the local, state, and national level to ensure we are doing everything we can to address this crisis,” said Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Culmone-Mills. “In my meetings with this family, I was struck by the impediments they faced when attempting to find mental health services for their family member in our own community.”