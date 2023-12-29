LLOYD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Lake Katrine man has been arrested following a burglary investigation, according to the Town of Lloyd Police Department. Sergio Ulysse, 41, is facing multiple charges.

On December 27, officers responded to a home on New Paltz Road for the report of a burglary. Police say Ulysse allegedly broke into the residence and attempted to steal personal property before being confronted by the homeowner.

Ulysse then reportedly fled the area on foot and was arrested after being located on the nearby rail trail. He was charged with second-degree burglary and attempted larceny.

Ulysse was arraigned at the Town of Lloyd Court and remanded to the Ulster County Jail on $5,000 cash bail. He is due back in court on January 2.