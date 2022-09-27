LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troopers found more than they bargained for on Sunday when they carried out a search warrant on a Lake George woman’s car. State Police said they found items stolen from three different people in the car, which was parked at a gas station in Queensbury. According to police, Lauren M. Fahey Stack, 52, was behind the wheel.

One of those three victims had reported their credit card stolen a day earlier. They told police their card was used to make an unauthorized purchase at the Lake George Stewarts.

After recovering the stolen property on Sunday, Troopers contacted both the complainant and the two other victims, who had not realized anything was taken from their cars the night before. Fahey Stack was arrested and taken to the State Police barracks in Queensbury for processing.

Charges:

Three counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property

Five counts of fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Fahy Stack was arraigned at the Warren County CAP Court before being released on her own recognizance. There’s been no word on her next court date.