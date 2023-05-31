LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A traffic stop in Lake George resulted in a firearm arrest, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. John Becker Jr. (41, Troy) faces multiple charges.

On Saturday, May 20, around 9:37 p.m., patrols from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a 2012 Nissan after it allegedly committed unspecified traffic offenses. After being pulled over on State Route 9N in Lake George, Becker Jr. was identified as a passenger.

Deputies say Becker Jr., a two-time convicted felon, had a loaded 40-caliber handgun. Due to his prior felony convictions, Becker Jr. is prohibited from possessing firearms.

Charges:

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Second-degree obstructing governmental administration

Becker Jr. was processed at Sheriff’s Office Headquarters and was placed in police lock up. He will be arraigned on the charges Wednesday morning in Warren County CAP Court.