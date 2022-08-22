NORTH ELBA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police (NYSP) arrested Joshua Whitty, 32 of Lake George on Sunday. Whitty was allegedly involved in a domestic dispute where he damaged property.

Police said a victim was trying to coordinate with Whitty to get back property that belonged to them. Whitty allegedly came out of the apartment, smashed the property on the ground and then threw it at the victim’s car, causing damage. When police arrested Whitty they said they also found black plastic knuckles.

Charges:

Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree (felony)

Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree (misdemeanor)

Criminal Possession of Weapon in the Fourth Degree (misdemeanor)

Whitty was arraigned at Town of North Elba Court. He was released on his own recognizance.