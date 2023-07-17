BOLTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Lake George man has reportedly been arrested twice in six hours. New York State Police said Brian Perry, 45, of Lake George, was arrested on July 11 and July 12.

On July 11 around 6 p.m., troopers responded to the parking lot of a business on Lake Shore Drive in Bolton. Perry is accused of intentionally damaging a vehicle at that location.

He was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief. Perry was issued an appearance ticket to return to Bolton Town Court and released.

Then, on that same day around 11 p.m., troopers responded to the same business. This time, Perry is accused of threatening another person with a knife. No one was injured during the incident. Police said Perry had fled the area before they arrived.

Perry was later found at his Lake George home and arrested. He was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree menacing. Perry was sent to the Warren County Correctional Facility to await arraignment.