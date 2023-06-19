LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Lake George man was arrested on Thursday and is accused of simulating a sex act on an unsuspecting female shopper at the Lake George Walgreens. Scott Habshi, 58, faces multiple charges.

On Thursday, around noon, deputies with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office got a report of a man simulating a sex act on an unsuspecting female shopper at the Lake Goerge Walgreens. Deputies say when they arrived, determined the victim was bent at the waist to pick out a greeting card when Habshi approached her from behind and pressed his groin against her buttocks.

Habshi reportedly apologized, claiming it was an accident, however, pressed himself against the victim again minutes later, nearly causing her to fall over, per deputies. Habshi fled the scene prior to law enforcement’s arrival.

Charges:

Third-degree sexual abuse

Forcible touching

Habshi was arraigned in Warren County CAP court and was remanded to the Warren County Correctional Facility. He is set to reappear in Lake George Town Court at a later date.