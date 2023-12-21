KILLINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — A Poultney, Vermont woman was arrested after a lengthy stolen jacket case ended when police said she posted a picture on Facebook wearing the jacket that was originally purchased for $1,500. Jamie Daniels, 36, is charged with grand larceny.

According to the Killington Police Department, a homeowner reported her vintage Bogner women’s ski jacket, originally purchased for $1,500, with other clothing, had been taken from her home. Police say the homeowner claims the jacket’s particular style had been discontinued by the manufacturer and is considered a rare coat.

Police say the homeowner explained Daniels had access to her home on September 19 when she cleaned it for her. According to law enforcement, the homeowner found an image posted by Daniels on Facebook wearing the jacket in question on October 12.

Killington Police contacted Daniels who agreed to meet for an interview. Police say Daniels denied any involvement and offered to bring the jacket she was seen wearing in the photo. Police say Daniels did not bring the jacket with her and refused to speak further with them.

Daniels was arrested and processed. She was released with a citation to appear in court on February 5, 2024.