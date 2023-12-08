NEW SCOTLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Jacob Klein, who was found guilty of second-degree murder in October, was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison Friday morning. Klein represented himself in court, defending himself from accusations that he killed Philip Rabadi in April 2022, just months after Rabadi married Klein’s former girlfriend, Elana Radin.

During court on Friday, four victim statements were given from Radabi’s mother, father, brother, and sister. Over a dozen members of Rabadi’s family were in the courtroom.

