KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Kingston man pleaded guilty to strangulation and assault on Friday. William Knox III, 29, faces five to seven years in state prison on each charge.

According to the Ulster County District Attorney’s Office (UCDA), Knox was first charged with acts of domestic violence against his ex-girlfriend in February and March of 2022. The UCDA says he choked the victim in front of her 4-year-old child, causing injury and loss of consciousness to the victim.

While at the Ulster County Jail, the UCDA says he assaulted a corrections officer, resulting in more charges. He is scheduled to be sentenced on January 11, 2024.

“Sadly, we so often see victims of domestic violence keeping quiet about the abuse they endure,” said Jenna Hastings, the lead prosecutor in the case. “The victim in this case has shown incredible strength and courage. She deserves justice for the criminal acts committed against her by this defendant.”