KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Kingston Police Department is currently investigating a homicide that took place Thursday night around 9:20 p.m. Police say 28-year-old Dominique Green was found dead at the scene.

Police say they responded to a report of a gunshot victim on Prospect Street near Greenkill Avenue. Along with Kingston Police, Mobile Life Support, the Ulster Police Department, Ulster County Sheriff’s Office, and New York State Police, as well as the Ulster County District Attorney’s Office assisted in the response.

Details at this point are limited. Anyone with information is asked to contact the City of Kingston Detective Division at (845) 331-8404, headquarters at (845) 331-1671, or email Detective Jason Charest at JCharest@kingston-ny.gov.