ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Kingston man was sentenced to serve just over nine years in prison on Tuesday for distributing and possessing child pornography. Thomas O’Bryan, 41, previously pleaded guilty in February.

As part of his guilty plea, O’Bryan admitted that between March 19 and September 22, 2020, he had traded child pornography on a social media app using the screenname “irishbstrdinc”. According to the Department of Justice, O’Bryan also admitted to possessing child pornography that included depictions of sadistic and masochistic conduct, as well as the sexual abuse and exploitation of toddlers on September 22, 2020.

O’Bryan is set to serve a 15-year term of post-release supervision. He is ordered to pay $3,000 restitution to a child victimized in some of his child pornography and must forfeit the laptop and cell phone that he used to commit his crimes.