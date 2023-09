KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Kingston man was sentenced to six years in prison on Thursday, September 7. David Stokes, 38, also faces five years of post-release supervision for second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

New York State Police executed a search warrant at Stoke’s home on January 6 which led to them finding the illegally possessed gun. The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Kristen Druse, Gun Violence Unit Chief.