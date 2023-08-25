KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Kingston man has pled guilty to first-degree manslaughter, according to the Ulster County District Attorney’s Office. Dominic King, 32, was indicted back in 2021 in connection to the shooting death of Gerald Richardson, 39, of Ellenville.

On June 29, 2021, King and Richardson had reportedly agreed to meet on Berme Road in Ellenville to discuss a dispute involving family members. An investigation determined that moments after they met up, King, who was on parole at the time, shot Richardson three times with a .45 caliber handgun before fleeing the scene.

Richardson later died from his injuries. He was also found to be in possession of a loaded firearm at the time, but the investigation revealed that his gun was not fired during the incident.

King was indicted by a grand jury in September 2021 and an arrest warrant was issued by the Ulster County Court. Over one year later, King was located in Los Angeles and taken into custody by the United States Marshals Service.

“I would like to thank all agencies involved in this investigation and extradition, especially to investigators in the DA’s Office who worked alongside our prosecution team to ensure witnesses were protected and discovery was disclosed expeditiously, and to our local counterparts on the US Marshals Task Force for their tireless efforts to locate and return the defendant to answer these charges and bring justice for the victim’s family.” said Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Culmone-Mills.

King is scheduled to be sentenced on November 6 at the Ulster County Court.