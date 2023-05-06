SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Ulster County man has been taken into custody on a burglary charge. On May 4, Saugerties Police arrested Kareem Bonaventure, 47, of Kingston, following an investigation into an incident in April.

On April 24, Saugerties Police received a report of a past burglary that occurred at the Quick Chek located at 3048 Route 9W in Saugerties. Police stated that the initial investigation determined that someone had cut the lock off the stockroom door, entered the stockroom, and then stole several cartons of cigarettes.

Further investigation by Saugerties detectives revealed the identity of the suspect as being Bonaventure. The investigating detective obtained a warrant for Bonaventure’s arrest.

On May 4 at 10:21 p.m., Kingston Police alerted Saugerties Police that they had located Bonaventure, and were taking him into custody on the Saugerties Warrant. Saugerties Police then took Bonaventure into custody, bringing him back to Saugerties Police Headquarters for processing.

Bonaventure faces the following charges:

Charges

Burglary

Criminal mischief

Petit larceny

Possession of burglar tools

Bonaventure was arraigned in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court, and was remanded to the Ulster County Jail without bail.