SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saugerties Police Department arrested a man on Monday. Joseph A. Countryman, 25, of Kingston, was arrested on a charge of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

The Saugerties Police Department says they responded to a call reporting a male passed out in the back seat of a car on Route 9W in Glasco. Police say that further investigation led to the arrest of Countryman.

Police say that Countryman reported to officers that he had been snorting Heroin and was also found in possession of drug paraphernalia. Countryman was processed at SPD Headquarters and then released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Saugerties Justice Court at a later date.