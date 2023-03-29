ULSTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Ulster Police Department arrested Joshua J. Thaisz, 41, of Kingston, at 2:23 a.m. on Wednesday morning. Thaisz was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree, and Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the 3rd Degree.

The arrest stemmed from a traffic stop on Route 28. Police discovered that Thaisz was driving with a suspended license. Police say Thaisz had a quantity of heroin and drug paraphernalia on his person. Officers also located cocaine inside the vehicle.

Thaisz was processed and arraigned on Wednesday. He was remanded to the Ulster County Jail without bail.