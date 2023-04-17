KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Kingston man was arraigned on kidnapping, assault, and strangulation charges, among others, and faces 25 years to life if convicted, according to the Office of the Ulster County District Attorney. William Knox III, 29, was arraigned on Friday.

Law enforcement says the indictment stems from an investigation looking into the kidnapping of a 28-year-old woman who was abducted by the defendant between February 13 and February 15, 2022. Knox is held at the Ulster County Jail without bail.

Charges:

First-degree kidnapping

First-degree attempted assault

Second-degree strangulation (two counts)

Second-degree assault (two counts)

Third-degree intimidating a witness or victim (two counts)

Petit larceny

Endangering the welfare of a child

“The newly filed superseding indictment is a meaningful step in holding the defendant accountable for his conduct, and in assuring that the victim in this matter is seen, heard, and supported,” said Assistant District Attorney Jenna Hastings of the Special Victims Bureau. “This office takes all Special Victims cases, which include those cases involving Domestic Violence, incredibly serious and this indictment reflects that.”