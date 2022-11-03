SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saugerties Police arrested Keenan A. Hughes, 31 of Kingston on November 2. Hughes was accused of being in a domestic dispute that turned violent.

Around 7:22 a.m. police responded to a 911 call reporting a physical domestic dispute on Church Road in Saugerties. After an investigation, police reported Hughes, was in a domestic dispute with a former intimate partner. Police reported the dispute turned violent at one point with Hughes forcibly pushing the victim down. Officers say Hughes’ actions violated an active no-harassment order of protection that was issued on October 24 by the Town of Saugerties in response to a previous domestic incident.

Charges

First degree criminal contempt of a court order

Endangering the welfare of a child

According to police, Hughes was arrested at the scene and processed at Saugerties Police Headquarters. Hughes was arraigned in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court, where Hughes was released on their own recognizance upon the court issuing a Full Stay Away Order of Protection on behalf of the victim. Hughes is scheduled to return before the Town of Saugerties Justice Court on November 16 to answer his charges.