KINGSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Kingsbury woman has been arrested following an assault investigation, according to police. Amanda Carbone, 37, faces multiple charges.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation into allegations of abuse towards a child which resulted in the arrest of Carbone. She was charged with second-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Additionally, a man whose name was not released was also arrested in connection to the investigation. He was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Carbone and the man were both arraigned in CAP court and released. They are scheduled to appear in the Town of Kingsbury Court at a later date.