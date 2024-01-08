KINGSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Kingsbury man was arrested after a stolen checks and larceny investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Phillip Kaetzel, 34, faces several charges.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Kaetzel was arrested following an investigation into stolen checks and stolen money from a house in Kingsbury. Kaetzel is also accused of using and possessing drugs.

Charges:

Second-degree forgery- commercial instrument (two counts)

Second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument (two counts)

Petit larceny

Fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia

Kaetzel was arraigned in centralized arraignment. He was released on his own recognizance.