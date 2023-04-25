ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Kingsbury man was arrested on Friday after lying to law enforcement, claiming a car he’d given up ownership to was still his, according to New York State Police. Anthony Goodspeed, 54, faces multiple charges.

On Sunday, April 16, around 3 p.m., troopers received a complaint from Goodspeed that a car he owned had been stolen from his house that same day. After an investigation, police say they found Goodspeed had given up ownership in February to a person he knew and obtained a duplicate title trying to defraud law enforcement.

Police say Goodspeed also provided a written instrument stating the car had been stolen from him while knowing he no longer owned it.

Charges:

Second-degree offering a false instrument for filing

Third-degree falsely reporting an incident

Goodspeed was arrested at his home and taken to Granville State Police for processing. He was issued an appearance ticket to return to the Kingsbury Town Court on May 3 and released.