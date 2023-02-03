KINGSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Wanted woman Vanessa L. Graham, 40 of Kingsbury has been arrested. Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested Graham after an investigation into a domestic incident.

Police explain Graham was arrested after an investigation into a domestic incident where Graham assaulted a female victim and a child less than 17 years old was present. Graham is also accused of acting in a manner that was dangerous to the mental, moral, and or physical welfare of the child.

Graham is charged with third-degree assault, second-degree criminal contempt, endangering the welfare of a child, and tampering with physical evidence. Additional charges of second-degree criminal contempt and tampering with physical evidence were lodged when Graham knowingly failed to follow a court order issued from Washington County family court preventing the collection of evidence in a police investigation that was to be used in a court preceding. Graham was arraigned at Washington County Central Arraignment and held to appear at the Washington County Court at a later date and time.