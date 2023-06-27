KERHONKSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Kerhonkson man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to unlawfully possessing a rifle as a previously convicted felon, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ). Bram Fox, 43, also admitted to manufacturing and possessing several dozen firearms, which law enforcement seized from his Ulster County home earlier this year.

According to the DOJ, Fox admitted that from around October 2020 until January 2023, he purchased firearm parts from several online retailers, had the items shipped to his home in Kerhonkson, and used the parts to manufacture non-serialized handguns and rifles, also known as “ghost guns.” Fox also acquired several serialized firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition, including an Aero Precision M5 rife.

The DOJ says Fox has felony convictions in New York and Connecticut, including a 2009 conviction for an armed bank robbery, which prevents him from legally possessing the rifle, and other firearms and ammunition.

Per the DOJ, Fox has been in custody since his arrest on January 31, 2023. He faces up to 15 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and up to three years of post-imprisonment supervised release. Fox’s sentencing is scheduled for October 26.