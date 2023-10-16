KERHONKSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Kerhonkson man has been arrested following a grand larceny investigation, according to police. Vincent VanLeuven, 32, faces multiple charges.

On September 11, the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office received a report of money missing from a victim’s KeyBank and Fidelity Investment accounts. The preliminary investigation conducted by police revealed that VanLeuven had been hired by the 78-year-old victim as an assistant.

Further investigation by detectives determined that after gaining access to the victim’s financial accounts, VanLeuven allegedly stole money from the victim through PayPal and other wire transfers. Police say the victim’s total financial loss from the theft exceeded $150,000.

VanLeuven was taken into custody on October 10 and charged with second-degree grand

larceny and first-degree identity theft. He was then released with an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Rochester Justice Court for a future date.