ACCORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Kerhonkson man was arrested on Wednesday for an assault in Ulster County that happened on Saturday, September 3. David Underhill-Hval, 34, allegedly hit someone over the head with a rock and injured another who tried to intervene.

Police say their investigation revealed Underhill-Hval repeatedly hit someone over the head with a rock at a house on Dymond Road. Another person tried to intervene, and Underhill-Hval allegedly injured them as well, leaving cuts and bruises all over their body.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Underhill-Hval allegedly fled the area, and troopers weren’t able to find him. However, they did find the rock used to assault both victims.

Troopers and investigators followed many tips to locate Underhill-Hval. A warrant for his arrest was handed down on September 20 from the Town of Rochester Court.

On October 5, Underhill-Hval turned himself in and was arraigned in the Town of Rochester Court. He is currently being held at the Ulster County Jail without bail.

Charges: