ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany teenager has died after riding in a car that crashed in the city. Police said the car was stolen.

Around 6:30 p.m. Monday, police noticed a stolen vehicle in the area of Lark Street and Manning Boulevard. When police tried to stop the car, they said the driver refused, and the car crashed into another vehicle at Northern Boulevard and Pennsylvania Avenue.

The driver of the stolen car continued on Northern Boulevard toward the area of Broadway and Lawn Avenue where it stopped near a building. Police said there were six teenagers in the stolen car between the ages of 13 and 15.

A 13-year-old passenger was seriously injured and taken to the hospital where he later died. The driver of the vehicle that was struck on Northern Boulevard was not injured.

The five remaining teens in the stolen car are in custody. The incident remains under investigation.