ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two 15-year-old Albany residents and a 16-year-old Menands resident were arrested on Saturday. The three unnamed male suspects allegedly stole a woman’s car at gunpoint and later crashed after a brief chase from police.

On November 26, around 5:30 p.m., police responded to Benson Street, near Partridge Street, for reports of a robbery. Police say they received information saying three male suspects had walked up to the victim with a handgun, and demanded her phone and car keys. The victim complied and the suspects fled shortly after with her car, police say.

Albany Police Officers saw the stolen car traveling on Northern Boulevard in the area of Pennsylvania Avenue around 6:40 p.m. Police tried to pull the car over, but the driver allegedly refused and continued to drive on Northern Boulevard. The car eventually crashed in a single-car accident in the area of the I-90 entrance. Police say they recovered a .40 caliber handgun as a result of their investigation after the crash. Police say no injuries resulted from the crash.

The three juveniles, police have not revealed their names due to their age, were arrested and taken into custody. The three are scheduled to be arraigned on Monday in Albany County Family Court. The three all face the same following charges:

Charges: