TROY, N.Y (NEWS10) — Three people, including a juvenile, are currently in local area hospitals after a shooting at the Corliss Park Apartments took place around 8:30 Wednesday evening. Troy police confirmed a woman, man, and teenage boy are victims.

The woman is facing serious injuries and undergoing surgery, while the other two have injuries that are non-life threatening.

There is an individual in custody who is believed to have been involved in the shooting, and there is no danger to the public. There will be a police presence in the area of Corliss Park while police investigate.

It appears this is not a random act and is tied to an earlier disturbance. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Troy detectives at 518-270-4421.