TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 16-year-old arrested in the homicide case of Alexander Crawford will be prosecuted as an adult. Crawford was shot in front of the Family Dollar store in North Troy on July 2 and passed away at a local hospital.

The defendant faces charges of second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. According to District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly, the individual was remanded to a secure detention facility for juveniles.

No further details are available at this time.