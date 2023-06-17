SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A teenager in Saratoga County has been charged with robbery, according to police. The names of those involved will not be released due to their age.

On June 16, patrols responded to a report of a juvenile who had been assaulted on Geyser Road in Milton. Following an investigation, police determined that a 14 year old victim had been assaulted by a person known to him, shot in the face with a pellet or Airsoft type gun and had property stolen from him.

Police say the 14 year old male suspect was located and charged with first-degree robbery. He was arraigned in Waterford Town Court and released to the custody of his mother.

He is scheduled to appear in Saratoga County Family Court at a later date. The victim was treated at Saratoga Hospital and released.