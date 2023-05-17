AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On May 17, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office received credible information about a potential threat of violence targeting Amsterdam High School. Law enforcement officials investigated the threat and were able to identify a juvenile suspect.

Due to legal restrictions, the identity of the minor will not be released. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has charged the juvenile and assures the community that appropriate legal measures have been taken.

Sheriff Smith commends law enforcement officers, school officials, and members of the community who reported the threat promptly. Police urge parents, guardians, and community members to report any suspicious activities or concerns to law enforcement immediately.