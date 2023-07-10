ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 17-year-old from Albany was arrested on Wednesday after forcibly stealing a car from a woman on South Pearl Street. According to Albany Police, the same 17-year-old was arrested for a robbery in May.

On Wednesday, around 11:20 a.m., police responded near South Pearl and Howard Streets for reports of a robbery. After arriving, police say the victim reported that a male suspect had opened the car’s passenger side door while near the intersection. Police say she claimed he displayed what appeared to be a handgun and forcibly stole her car.

The car was later found in Colonie by New York State Police and Albany Detectives. Police say the suspect attempted to flee on foot but was quickly taken into custody. The juvenile was charged with one count of first-degree robbery.

On Wednesday, May 7, around 4:30 p.m., the same suspect was arrested after forcibly stealing a wallet from a man near Dove and Jay Streets. Police say the suspect implied he had a weapon.

He was found nearby by Albany police and was taken into custody. He was charged with first-degree robbery and second-degree robbery. He was arraigned and was released.