MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Following an investigation, a 16-year-old was arrested and charged in a stabbing that happened Sunday in Malta. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said the victim was a 17-year-old treated at Albany Medical Center. Deputies say the victim is expected to survive.

Preliminary investigation determined that the suspect stabbed the victim in the neck and fled the scene. Deputies say a further investigation found the juvenile intentionally caused serious physical injury using a deadly weapon. Deputies say the victim and suspect knew each other.

Charges:

First-degree assault

Second-degree assault

Deputies say the unnamed juvenile was arraigned in the Saratoga County Youth Court and released to the supervision of the Department of Probation.