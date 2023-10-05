ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Jacob Klein has been found guilty of second-degree murder after a trial. Klein represented himself in court, defending himself from accusations he killed Philip Rabadi in April 2022, just months after Rabadi married Klein’s former girlfriend, Elana Radin.

Sentencing is scheduled for December 8 at 9:30 a.m. The judge ordered a pre-sentencing investigation report prior to sentencing. Klein is remanded until sentencing.

Closing statements finished on October 3 and the jury started deliberating immediately. The previous day, Radin had taken the stand. Prosecutors asked her about the day Rabadi was killed. Klein cross-examined Radin and asked questions about how often they had been in contact since they had broken up. She said a few times and she had blocked him on several platforms.

The trial has been full of twists and turns, evidence revealed that Klein had paid White Pages for a background check on both Radin and Rabadi. This was just before Klein sent an email to Radin that said he planned on giving back the dog the two shared and then ending his own life.

On September 26, Klein would motion twice for a mistrial based on video testimony. Both motions were denied.

On September 27, video was shown of police arresting Klein on the Virginia and Tennessee border. That footage revealed Klein told police he knew why they were there and that he was going to turn himself in.

The victim, Philip Rabadi, worked at St. Peter’s Hospital as a Surgical PA. There was a golf tournament in August to help them in their mission to rename a waiting room in his honor. You can make a stand-alone donation as well. Albany Med has also started a Legacy Fund to help students at Rabadi’s Alma Mater at Albany Medical College. You can also donate to The Phil With Love Foundation.