WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Wednesday, Eric Edwards, 70, of Watervliet, was convicted of one count of rape in the first degree. Sentencing is scheduled for August 3.

According to the indictment, Edwards engaged in sexual intercourse with a child under 11 years old in February 2020. The victim was known to the defendant. Edwards faces up to 25 years in state prison.