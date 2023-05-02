ULSTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On April 27, a jury found Shana Shaw, 28, of Saugerties, guilty of Obstructing Government Administration in the Second Degree, and Resisting Arrest. Shaw faces a potential of 1 year in Ulster County Jail.

The charges stemmed from a hit-and-run accident on July 19, 2022. At the time, Shaw had an active warrant for a pending criminal matter, including resisting arrest.

On July 20, police located Shaw in her vehicle. When officers approached her vehicle, Shaw pretended not to be herself and was uncooperative in answering questions, obstructing the officer in furthering his investigation and issuing citations.

Shaw then refused all verbal commands to stay at the scene and fled, resulting in a pursuit. Police say Shaw was verbally and physically resistant to her lawful arrest. Footage of the incident captured on a police body-worn camera was played for the jurors.