SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 48-year-old Schenectady man has been convicted of predatory sexual assault. Arthur Pryor, a registered sex offender, faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison.

The indictment alleges that on June 1, 2021, Pryor forced himself onto an 18-year-old female at a residence. The victim immediately contacted family members after the incident. The family members then contacted the Schenectady Police Department.

The victim went in for a Sexual Assault Examination at Ellis Hospital, and Pryor’s DNA was found on her body. During the trial, the Defense argued that the sexual act was consensual. The judge dismissed the claim due to the DNA results, medical records, and testimony given by the victim and their family members.

Pryor had previously been convicted of sexual assault in Kings County in 2020. He was out on parole at the time of this incident. Sentencing is scheduled for January 12, 2024.