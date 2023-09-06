SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady male accused of assaulting a former intimate partner and the mother of his two children was convicted by a Schenectady County Jury on Wednesday. Jahaad Ubrich was convicted of burglary in the first degree, burglary in the second degree, assault in the third degree, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Ubrich allegedly entered his former partner’s apartment on July 17, 2022, and assaulted her for approximately 10 minutes until the police arrived. The victim reportedly held their four-month-old son in her arms during the assault.

Ubrich attempted to flee on foot but was taken into custody. The victim was treated by the Schenectady Fire Department, providers at Ellis Hospital, and WellNow Urgent Care. She sustained lacerations to the head and arm and a fractured nose.

Due to Ubrich’s criminal history, he faces a minimum of eight years to a maximum of 25 years in state prison. Sentencing is scheduled for November 8.