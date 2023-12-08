SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Jaquan Morrison was convicted of second-degree murder for fatally stabbing Dwayne Harris on April 12, 2022. Sentencing will be set for a later date.

According to witnesses, Harris allowed Morrison to stay at his shared apartment on Maple Avenue just days before the murder. Morrison reportedly provoked an incident on the morning of the 12th, resulting in the roommates demanding he leave the residence.

A witness reported hearing a fight from an upstairs apartment later that day. The witness entered Harris’s room and located Morrison crouching over the victim, covered in blood.

When police arrived, Morrison admitted that he and Harris had an altercation. Officers located a large kitchen knife with the victim’s blood in the bathroom of the apartment.

The defense tried to present the case that Morrison suffered from a delusional disorder and that he was not criminally responsible for the killing. The jury rejected the claim.