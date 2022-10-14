ALBANY, N.Y (NEW10) — The United States Attorney’s Office released that Thomas Cesiro, 68 of Rutland, was convicted on October 13 of attempting to entice or coerce a minor. Police report Cesiro was convicted due to his actions on October 10, 2020, through October 20, 2022.

In the ten days, Cesiro allegedly exchanged over 1,000 text messages and nine phone calls with Albany-based undercover investigators who were posing as a 12-year-old girl and the adult mother of the girl. Police reported that Cesiro instructed the girl how to conduct a sexual act during a phone call. Officers report that on October 20, Cesiro traveled from Rutland to meet the mother and young girl and brought with him many sexual toys and gifts for the girl. Upon arrival at an agreed location, Cesiro encountered officers who arrested him.

United States District Judge Mae A. D’Agostino sentences Cesiro on February 15, 2023, where he faces a minimum of ten years and up to life in prison and a term of post-imprisonment supervised release of at least five years and up to life. This announcement was made by United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman and Janeen DiGuiseppi, Special Agent in Charge of the Albany Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).