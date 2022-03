FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Judge Timothy L. Brooks in the Western District of Arkansas Federal Court has granted the request of Josh Duggar, 34, for a delay before his sentencing hearing. Duggar, a former reality TV star, was found guilty on a pair of child pornography charges in December 2021.

In a text-only order submitted on the morning of March 24, the court confirmed that Duggar’s sentencing had been continued until May 25 at 9:30 a.m. The sentencing was most recently scheduled for April 5.

Sketch of Josh Duggar in federal court for his child pornography trial (Artist: John Kushmaul)

The defense has now requested and received four different extensions or delays since Duggar’s conviction.

January 5: The defense requested and was granted an additional ten days to file post-trial motions with the court.

February 17: Two days after Duggar’s sentencing date was set, the defense team filed an unopposed motion requesting a deadline extension to file a reply brief after they made a motion seeking an acquittal or a new trial.

February 24: A week later, the defense was granted an extension to file objections to a presentence investigation report.

March 18: Duggar’s defense requested a delay before sentencing, noting that it would “provide additional time to pursue additional information and documentation.”

On the same date of the most recent defense request, a final presentence investigation report and a sentencing recommendation were filed to the court.

In December 2021, Duggar was found unanimously guilty on two child pornography charges and is being held in Washington County Detention Center until his sentencing. Duggar faces up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000 for each count.