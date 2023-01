JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Johnstown man faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to distributing cocaine base in Schenectady. Diontae Underwood, 21, pleaded guilty to doing so in Schenectady on February 23, 2021.

Underwood will be sentenced on June 8. He faces a fine of up to $1 million and a term of supervised release of at least three years up to life.